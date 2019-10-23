Dunkellin bridge set to re-open next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dunkellin bridge is set to reopen by the end of next week following major works.

The bridge collapsed last year while undergoing flood mitigation works, resulting in a long-running closure which has caused significant traffic disruption.

The rehabilitation works got underway in June following a funding allocation of 200,000 euro from the Office of Public Works.

The new bridge will consist of a single span of pre cast units with the external wall clad with existing stone from the original bridge.

Local area councillor Joe Byrne says the contractor is working to a target of October 31st.

He says that date will be weather dependent