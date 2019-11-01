Dunkellin Bridge re-opens after major works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dunkellin Bridge in South Galway has re-opened following months of major works.

The bridge collapsed last year while undergoing flood mitigation works, resulting in a long-running closure which has caused significant traffic disruption.

The new bridge consists of a single span of pre cast units with the external wall clad with existing stone from the original bridge.

A traffic management system will remain in place on the bridge for a number of weeks as final works are completed on the stone cladding.

Local councillor Joe Byrne says while residents are happy the bridge is reopened, there is still annoyance over the loss of the route for over 15 months: