Duke and Duchess of Cambridge confirmed to visit Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will come to Galway when they make their first official visit to Ireland in March.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to visit a number of locations in Dublin before they come to Galway to see why the city has been given the title of ‘European Capital of Culture’ this year.

Gardai have confirmed that security will be high and a number of road closures will be in place for the visit which is due from March 3rd to March 5th.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway Michael Fitzmaurice believes it will be a trip that the Royals will not have experienced anywhere else.

