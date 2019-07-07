Dublin to Galway train service to become alcohol free tomorrow morning

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is implementing restrictions on the sale of alcohol on the Dublin to Galway service tomorrow.

All morning and afternoon services to Galway and Westport from Heuston in Dublin will be alcohol free including the 11.25am, 1.25 and 3.35 pm services to Galway.

Irish Rail says alcohol will not be permitted on board and will also not be sold from the catering trolley.

It’s understood the move is being implemented as part of a bid to curb anti-social behaviour on the routes.