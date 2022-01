From Galway Bay Fm newsroom- Dublin, Cork and Galway had the highest number of serious injuries on Irish roads in the three year period up to 2020

That’s according to a new study from the Road Safety Authority, examining traffic collisions from 2017 to 2020.

There were 9 serious injuries for every fatality on Irish roads, over a four year period.

Meanwhile, EU research revealed that one third of serious injury victims suffered lifelong disabilities.