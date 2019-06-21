Dublin City Council lambasted by Galway councillor over plans to draw from rural support fund

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway councillor has labelled efforts by Dublin City Council to grab 15 million euro in property tax allocated to rural areas as both morally and legally wrong.

Cllr James Charity says the move further widens the rural urban divide and will result in people being penalised based on where they live.

The funds would be taken from an equalisation fund of 95 million euro that is designed to support struggling or underfunded rural local authorities.

The Athenry Oranmore area councillor says Galway County Council has the second lowest budget nationwide and is significantly underfunded.

Councils nationwide pay 20 per cent of their local property tax into the fund annually in order for it to be distributed to authorities struggling with funding, the majority of which are located in the west.

Cllr Charity says local authority spending per person in Dublin is almost triple what is available in Galway