print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The dual carriageway between the Tuam Road Junction and Ballybane Junction in the city is closed due to an ongoing road incident. (3/5)

It’s understood a vehicle may have caught fire shortly after 11am.

Emergency services – including units of Galway Fire Brigade – are at the scene and traffic is currently being diverted.

It’s expected the road will remain closed until around mid-day.