3 September 2024

Drunk driver caught doing 162km/h in 100 zone in Oranmore to appear before court

A driver is due to appear before court after being caught speeding and under the influence of alcohol in Oranmore.

The motorist was also detected travelling at 162 km/h in a 100km/h zone in Oranmore at 7pm yesterday.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the man was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court.

As part of yesterday’s National Slow Down Day campaign, 665 drivers were detected speeding.

Gardaí say the vast majority of drivers were driving within the limits and they are asking the public to slow down and drive safely.

