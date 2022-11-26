Druid Theatre Co-Founder and Artistic Director to be named a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by the French Ambassador to Ireland

Druid Theatre Co-Founder and Artistic Director Garry Hynes, will be named a Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres by French Ambassador to Ireland Mr Vincent Guérend during a ceremony at the Résidence de France on Tuesday next.

The honour is being bestowed on Ms Hynes in recognition of her significant work in the arts and the promotion of France-Ireland relations.

This award recognises the contribution of Garry Hynes’ work to the cultural influence of France in Ireland and beyond and was established in 1957.

It is awarded by the French Ministry of Culture to recognize eminent artists, writers, and scholars for their efforts in promoting the awareness and enrichment of France’s cultural heritage throughout the world.