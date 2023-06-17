Drugs worth 70 thousand euro seized by Gardaí in Corrandulla

Drugs worth 70 thousand euro have been seized by Gardaí in Co Galway.

The discovery was made following the search of a house in Corrandulla yesterday evening.

Cannabis with an estimated street value of 60,000 euro and cocaine with an estimated street value of 10,000 euro was seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region for questioning.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

