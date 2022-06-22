Man arrested in drugs seizure in Milltown

A Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the seizure of over €30,000 worth of cannabis herb and plants in Milltown.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a residence in the area yesterday, Tuesday 21 June.

They found Cannabis plants worth €22,000 and a quantity of Cannabis herb worth €11,000.

The man, who was arrested at the scene, has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

Investigations are ongoing.