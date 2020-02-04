Drugs and burglaries dominate discussion at county policing committee meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Drugs and burglaries dominated the discussion at this week’s County Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Standing in for Chief Superintendent Tom Curley, Superintendent Damien Flannagan presented the 2019 Garda statistics for county Galway.

Theft from shops jumped by 23 percent from 2018, while burglaries were largely unchanged at 306 incidents.

These figures caused some confusion among councillor in the chamber, with many of them saying they felt burglaries had increased significantly in the last 4 months.

In terms of drug seizures, cannabis was largest amount at 900 thousand euro, followed by cocaine at 500 thousand euro, while just 120 euro worth of heroin was seized last year.

Non-aggravated sexual assaults jumped by 30 percent, domestic abuse also rose by 11 percent, while assault causing harm dropped by 14 percent.

Incidents of drink driving increased by 6 percent from 235 in 2018 to 248 in 2019, while figures for people driving without insurance dropped by 15 percent.

Meanwhile, 6 people lost their lives in road accidents in the county in 2019, up from 5 the previous year.