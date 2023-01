Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Galway have seized €54,000 worth of drugs following a search operation in Knocknacarra yesterday evening.

Ketamine, cocaine and cannabis with a value of €54,000 was seized, as well as €1,380 in cash.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and was later released without charge.

A file will be now prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, while Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.