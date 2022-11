Galway Bay fm newsroom – Drug-use, community alerts and a perceived lack of Gardaí in certain areas dominated last night’s agenda at the County Joint Policing Committee.

A crowd of around 40 members of the public attended the meeting at the Claregalway Hotel yesterday.

People were given the opportunity to voice their concerns, which ranged from burglaries to Garda contact numbers.

Our reporter Rachel Timoney was there to speak to some of those who attended: