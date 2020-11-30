Drug offences account for main increase in crime across county Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Drug offences accounted for the largest increase in crime across the county so far this year.

The issue arose at this afternoon’s meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee.

The latest Garda statistics revealed a 46% increase in the sale and supply of drugs with 51 offences recorded from January to October this year.

Simple possession also saw a 9% increase with 140 offences recorded in the period.

Cannabis accounted for the largest seizure year to date valued at over 223 thousand euro.

This is followed by heroin at almost 142 thousand euro.

Cocaine valued at over 83 thousand euro was seized in the 10 month period.

Garda Chief Superintendent Tom Curley told this week’s meeting of the joint policing committee that the increase in heroin is a concerning one and is due to a number of seizures valued in the 30 to 40 thousand euro category.

He said such a rise usually means an increase in crime and as such is being monitored very closely.