Drop of 4 per cent in new car sales across Galway in first quarter of this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a drop of almost 4 percent in car sales across Galway during the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.

That’s broadly in line with the national average – with the vast majority of counties recording a decline during that time.

Figures from The Society of the Irish Motor Industry show 2,015 new cars were registered in Galway between January and March.

That compares to a figure of 2,093 cars registered across the county during the same period in 2020.

It’s a drop of 3.7 percent – broadly in line with the national average of 3.2 percent.

The biggest first quarter drop was recorded in Co. Leitrim, where new car registrations are down by over 15 percent.

While Co. Longford bucked the national trend, with new car sales up by almost 18 percent between January and March.