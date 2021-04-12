Drop in unemployment figures across Galway during March

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a drop in unemployment across Galway last month.

Figures from the CSO show there was a decrease in Live Register figures in all areas of the county.

There are now 9,212 people out of work across Galway – that’s a drop of 237 on the figure recorded for February.

The biggest drop was in Galway City – where there are now 4,602 people on the Live Register.

That’s a drop of 128 people compared to February.

In Tuam, the figure is 1,336, representing a drop of 29 cases.

The number of people unemployed in Ballinasloe also dropped by 30 last month and now stands at 1,111.

In Gort, there are now 672 people out of work, a drop of 29 on the figure for March.

There was a similar decrease recorded in Loughrea, with 956 people now on the live register.

In Clifden, there was a very marginal decrease, with 535 registered as unemployed last month – a drop of just 3 people since February.