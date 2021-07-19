Drop in unemployment across Galway during June

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a slight drop in the number of those unemployed across Galway last month.

While most areas recorded a decrease, Tuam and Gort experienced slight increases throughout June.

There are now 8,333 people unemployed across the county – a very slight drop of less than 50 compared to the figure for May.

In the city, there are 4,155 people currently on the live register, a marginal decrease of 13 people during that time.

There was a similar drop experienced in Ballinasloe, with the live register in the East Galway town now standing at 979.

In Loughrea, the number of those out of work fell by almost 40 and finished at 829.

Further west, in Clifden, there are now 470 people on the live register, a decrease of 31 people.

Tuam and Gort both bucked the trend by recording very slight increases last month.

The figure for Tuam now stands at 1,292, while Gort now has 608 people on the live register.