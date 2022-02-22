Drop in unemployment across Galway during January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a very slight drop in unemployment across Galway last month.

There are now 7,851 people out of work in the city and county – a marginal reduction of 18 people when compared to the figure for December.

In Galway City, the live register figure dropped by 26 last month, to finish at 3,892.

There was a reduction of 30 cases recorded in Ballinasloe, where there are now 904 people out of work.

The unemployment figure for Tuam now stands at 1,134 – that’s 14 less people compared to December.

Elsewhere, increases were recorded on the live register – in Clifden the figure rose considerably by 41 people to finish at 583.

An additional 8 people joined the register in Gort during January, leaving the unemployment figure at 589.

While in Loughrea, the figure remained broadly static, with 749 people out of work.

