Drop in unemployment across Galway during February

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a drop in unemployment across Galway last month.

Figures for the month of February show there was a decrease on the live register in almost all areas of the county.

Overall, the number of unemployed last month was 9,449 – a drop of almost 200 compared to January.

In Galway City, the figure was 4,730, a decrease of just under 100 people.

In Tuam, the numbers on the live register dropped by 40, finishing at 1,405.

Elsewhere, and Ballinasloe was the only area of the county to record an increase last month.

The number of those without work in the town is now 1,141, an increase of 18 people compared to January.

In Loughrea, there was a very slight drop of 16 people, with 972 now unemployed in the area

While in Gort, there was a negligible drop of 10 people on the live register, with the figure now standing at 713 in the South Galway town.

Further west and the figure for Clifden finished at 538 – a drop of 33 people when compared to January.