Drop in sale or supply drug offences in Galway questioned by councillor

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have been queried on the apparent drop in the number of offences for the sale or supply of drugs in the city.

Latest Garda figures show a 44% drop in the number of such offences recorded in the 12 months up to the end of February.

Cannabis represented the largest overall seizure in the period at a value of over 119 thousand euro.

This is followed by cocaine with a total yearly seizure of over 28 thousand euro.

Councillor Alan Cheevers highlighted his surprise at the decline in sale or supply offences and argued it’s a serious issue in the city.

He said the seizures seem very minute and may only represent the tip of the iceberg.

More on Galway Bay fm news