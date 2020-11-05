Drop in number of COVID-19 cases in Galway hospitals today

Galway Ba fm newsroom – There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals today – that’s down from 20 yesterday.

12 COVID-19 patients are attending UHG, while four are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

A further three patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus in the city and county, with one at UHG and two at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, 298 people with coronavirus are being treated in acute hospitals, while a further 109 hospital patients are awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

40 patients are in intensive care, including three in Galway’s ICUs.

36 new cases of the virus were notified for Galway last evening while Galway’s 14 day incidence rate has fallen significantly to 243.9 down from 382.5 last week.