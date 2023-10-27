Drop in homeless figures across Galway during September

256 adults are now registered as homeless across Galway, according to the latest figures from the Department of Housing.

The figure for September is a drop of almost 10 percent compared to the figure of 279 reported for Galway in August.

The latest report also reveals there are now 220 children across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon recorded as homeless.

Meanwhile, the national homeless figure now stands at 12,827 people – and includes a record number of children for the second month running.

Eamonn Torsney has been looking at the national picture.