Drop in Covid-19 patients at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a drop in the number of patients with Covid-19 at UHG.

There are 31 patients with the virus at the city hospital today – down from 35 yesterday.

The figure of 31 Covid-19 patients at UHG today remains the 2nd highest number nationwide behind Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

It comes as last week, the city hospital had the highest number of virus patients for six days running.

Of the virus patients at UHG today, 5 are being treated in the ICU, unchanged since yesterday.

Meanwhile, there are now 2 Covid-19 patients at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe – a reduction of 3 since yesterday – while a single patient remains in ICU .