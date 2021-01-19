Drop in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals following peak

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals has dropped by four since yesterday’s high of 143.

There are 129 confirmed cases at UHG today, while 10 patients are being treated for the virus at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

There are 11 COVID-19 patients in UHG’s intensive care unit – while two patients are being treated for the virus in the ICU at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationally, 202 people are being treated in ICU this afternoon with Covid 19, the highest figure to date.

However the number of people in hospital with the virus has decreased for the first time since Christmas day.

But HSE chief executive Paul Reid says the country’s intensive care units are now well into a surge, and the situation remains concerning – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…