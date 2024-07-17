Galway Bay FM

17 July 2024

Droichead an Dóchais shortlisted for international engineering award

Galway city’s newest bridge across the corrib has been shortlisted for an international engineering award.

Droichead an Dóchais is among eight projects in the running for the International Bridge Project of the Year award at the New Civil Engineer Bridges Awards in London.

The pedestrian bridge opened in May 2023 – brought to life by Galway City Council, consultant engineering firm AtkinsRéalis, and principal contractor Jons Civil Engineering.

The overall winner will be announced at a ceremony in London on 18 July.

