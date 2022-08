Galway Bay FM newsroom – People who wish to sit their driving tests in Galway are facing wait times of up to 11 weeks.

New figures show that drivers in Loughrea, Westside, Carnmore and Tuam are waiting 9 weeks to sit a test.

While those in Clifden have a longer wait at 11 weeks.

Nationwide, there are nearly 46,500 people waiting, with the longest wait in Killester in Dublin at 31 weeks.