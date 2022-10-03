Drink and drug driving offences in Galway increased on last year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Drink and drug driving offences in Galway have increased by almost 30 percent compared to this time last year.

The CSO has released the Crime Offences figures, which are still under Reservation.

It comes at the start of Irish Road Safety week (Monday 3 October to Sunday 10 October).

So far in 2022, 156 drivers have been discovered over the legal alcohol limit.

While 31 drivers have been caught under the influence of drugs in the county, according to CSO figures of the Galway Garda Division.

It’s a combined total of 187 incidents so far this year in Galway – an increase of 28 percent on the 146 reported incidents last year