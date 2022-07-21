Galway third worst waiting times for driving licences

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New figures obtained by Aontú show that Galway has the third worst waiting times for driving license appointments.

The NDLS statistics show people in Galway are waiting an average of 21 days for appointments.

It’s only just one day better than Cork, while the worst waiting times are slightly above that in Limerick, where people are waiting 23 days on average.

In response to the waiting times, the Interim Director of Driving Testing and Licencing explained that customers can renew their driving licence online without going to an NDLS office.

That’s as long as you have a Public Services Card and a verified MyGovID account.