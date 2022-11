Galway Bay fm newsroom – One driver was caught doing 97 kilometres per hour in a 50km zone yesterday on the N6 in Ballinfoyle.

Gardai say 524 drivers were caught speeding on the country’s roads yesterday.

Officers speed-checked 98,184 vehicles yesterday, as part of the October Bank Holiday weekend road safety operation.

While in Co. Meath, a motorist was caught doing 114 kilometres an hour in an 80-kilometre zone on the R158 in Trim.