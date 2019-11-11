Drive to improve energy efficiency among Galway student population

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Union of Students in Ireland is leading a major drive encouraging Galway students to make better environmental actions.

The 21 Day Challenge which was launched at GMIT today aims to inform and empower students to make more sustainable choices in their everyday lives.

Throughout the 21 days, the Union will be providing students with tips to change the way they use energy in their homes.

The challenge asks students to develop good habits, such as adjusting your thermostat, separating recyclables, commuting more efficiently and even choosing vegetarian options at mealtimes.

USI in partnership with Airtricity is bringing the 21 Day Challenge to campuses around Ireland in the coming weeks.

The Galway initiative was launched by Mayor of Galway Mike Cubbard, NUIG SU President Claire Austick and GMIT SU President Aaron Burke.

Aaron Burke says the college is running a number of programmes to help their students be more energy efficient.

