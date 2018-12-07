Current track
Drilling underway at new borehole near Kilconnell for water supply source

Written by on 7 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Drilling is now underway at a new borehole near Kilconnell in a bid to secure an alternative water supply source for the area.

A boil water notice was issued in mid-June due to elevated levels of turbidity in the existing supply, which is a shallow source.

Test pumping had been taking place at an existing alternative borehole in the area in recent weeks – however, this has proved unsuitable for use.

A new borehole has been identified and deep drilling is now underway in an attempt to secure a clean water source.

Councillor Dermot Connolly says it’s too early to draw any definite conclusions but the work is promising. More on this on The [email protected] for Galway…

