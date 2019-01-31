Drilling to commence at new site in Kilconnell in bid to find alternative water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom- Drilling is to commence next week at another location in a bid to resolve water quality issues in Kilconnell.

A boil water notice was issued in mid-June due to elevated levels of turbidity in the existing supply, which is a shallow source.

At a meeting of Galway County Council this week, Director of Services Jim Cullen said Irish Water had been attempting to drill at another borehole last month but did not have any success.

Another area has since been identified and drilling is due to start early next month.