Drew Harris to face tough questions at meeting on Galway policing

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is set to face tough questions when he visits Galway next month for a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee.

The JPC brings together stakeholders including Gardaí, TDs, councillors and community reps to discuss policing matters across the county.

One issue set to be raised is a new policing model being rolled out next month – which introduces a range of changes, including all of Connemara being overseen from Oranmore.

Councillors Mary Hoade and Andrew Reddington say they’ll have plenty of questions for Drew Harris.