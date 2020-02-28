Dramatic rescue at city centre building of man injured in workplace fall

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man in his 30s has been injured in a serious workplace accident on the Fairgreen Road in the city this afternoon.

It’s understood the man, who was a construction worker, fell four storeys from the roof of the building into a confined shaft.

The Fire Service, ambulance crews and the Gardai attended the scene on Fairgreen road beside the coach station at half 12 this afternoon.

Fire crews used specialist rope rescue equipment and an aerial ladder platform as part of the operation.

A rescue team for the fire service abseiled into the shaft and stabilised the man before hauling to the top of the shaft using a rope system.

The man was taken to UHG with non-life threatening injuries.

The Health and safety authority has been notified of the incident.





