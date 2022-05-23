Dramatic drop in volume of PCR tests being carried out at Galway centres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There has been a dramatic drop in the number of COVID-19 PCR tests being carried out at the testing base in Carnmore and the city.

Latest figures from Community Healthcare West reveal just over 1,000 tests were carried out this month – up to last Tuesday (May 17th).

In March, 12,039 PCR tests were carried out between the Carnmore testing base and the NUIG base.

This fell to 4,903 in the month of April.

For the month of May up to early last week, just 1,056 such tests were completed.

It comes as the level of coronavirus has dramatically dropped in the community.