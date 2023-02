Galway Bay fm newsroom – The draft Local Area Plan for Tuam is now on public display, with documents also available on the county council website.

The 2023-2029 plan can be inspected, and submissions can be made by members of the public until 4PM on March 23rd.

A number of other plans for the area are also on display, including a Local Transport Plan and a Strategic Flood Risk Assessment.

They are available to view at the Planning Counter at County Hall, Tuam Library and Tuam Civic Offices.