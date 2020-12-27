Draft HSE schedule shows COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Galway nursing homes on January 14th

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE has drawn up a draft schedule for nursing home vaccinations and they will begin in Galway on January 14th, with all first doses to be administered by January 29th

According to information secured by the Irish Independent HSE teams plan to visit 538 facilities nationwide, and administer 70,000 doses by the end of February

Under the draft plans developed by the HSE, vaccination teams will travel to each of the 583 HIQA older persons residential care facilities, both public and private, to administer two doses over a six-week period.

It will take three weeks to administer the first dose, and a further three to deliver the second.

It’s estimated that it will take each vaccinator 12 minutes to administer the vaccine with a target of injecting 35 vaccines per day.

The draft schedule seen by the Irish independent is subject to change but in Galway it runs as follows from January 14th to 29th

January 14th

Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit 5&6

Corrandulla Residential Nursing Home

Âras Mhic Dara Community Nursing Unit

January 15th

Moycullen Nursing Home

An Teaghlach Uilinn Retirement & Convalescent Centre

Aras Mhuire Community Nursing Unit

St. David’s Nursing Home Galway

January 18th

Nightingale Nursing Home

St Anne’s Community Nursing Unit

St. Mary’s Nursing Home Galway

January 19th

Mystical Rose Private Nursing Home

Flannery’s Nursing Home

St Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit

January 20th

Rushmore Nursing Home

Greenpark Nursing Home

Oughterard Manor Nursing Home

January 21st

Portumna Retirement Village

Holy Family Nursing Home

Garbally Rest Home

Clarenbridge Nursing Home

January 22nd

Kilcolgan Nursing Home

Hillside Nursing Home

St. Francis Nursing Home Galway

Rosemount Nursing Home

January 25th

Kiltormer Nursing Home

Ballinderry Nursing Home

Stella Maris Nursing Home Galway

Brooklodge Nursing Home

January 26th

Little Flower Nursing Home

Castleturvin Nursing Home

Carna Nursing and Retirement Home

Bushfield Nursing Home

January 27th

Maryfield Alzheimer Nursing Home

Central Park Nursing Home

Áras Ronain Nursing Home

Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit

January 28th

Mill Race Nursing Home

Áras Chois Fharraige

Caiseal Geal Teach Altranais

and

January 29th

Mountbellew Nursing Home

Coral Haven Residential Nursing Home

Blake Manor Nursing Home

Brampton Care Home

All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on the designated dates wherever possible.