Draft HSE schedule shows COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Galway nursing homes on January 14th

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The HSE has drawn up a draft schedule for nursing home vaccinations and they will begin in Galway on January 14th, with all first doses to be administered by January 29th
According to information secured by the Irish Independent HSE teams plan to visit 538 facilities nationwide, and administer 70,000 doses by the end of February
Under the draft plans developed by the HSE, vaccination teams will travel to each of the 583 HIQA older persons residential care facilities, both public and private, to administer two doses over a six-week period.
It will take three weeks to administer the first dose, and a further three to deliver the second.
It’s estimated that it will take each vaccinator 12 minutes to administer the vaccine with a target of injecting 35 vaccines per day.
The draft schedule seen by the Irish independent is subject to change but in Galway it runs as follows from January 14th to 29th
January 14th
Merlin Park Community Nursing Unit 5&6
Corrandulla Residential Nursing Home
Âras Mhic Dara Community Nursing Unit
January 15th
Moycullen Nursing Home
An Teaghlach Uilinn Retirement & Convalescent Centre
Aras Mhuire Community Nursing Unit
St. David’s Nursing Home Galway
January 18th
Nightingale Nursing Home
St Anne’s Community Nursing Unit
St. Mary’s Nursing Home Galway
January 19th
Mystical Rose Private Nursing Home
Flannery’s Nursing Home
St Brendan’s Community Nursing Unit
January 20th
Rushmore Nursing Home
Greenpark Nursing Home
Oughterard Manor Nursing Home
January 21st
Portumna Retirement Village
Holy Family Nursing Home
Garbally Rest Home
Clarenbridge Nursing Home
January 22nd
Kilcolgan Nursing Home
Hillside Nursing Home
St. Francis Nursing Home Galway
Rosemount Nursing Home
January 25th
Kiltormer Nursing Home
Ballinderry Nursing Home
Stella Maris Nursing Home Galway
Brooklodge Nursing Home
January 26th
Little Flower Nursing Home
Castleturvin Nursing Home
Carna Nursing and Retirement Home
Bushfield Nursing Home
January 27th
Maryfield Alzheimer Nursing Home
Central Park Nursing Home
Áras Ronain Nursing Home
Ballinasloe Community Nursing Unit
January 28th
Mill Race Nursing Home
Áras Chois Fharraige
Caiseal Geal Teach Altranais
and
January 29th
Mountbellew Nursing Home
Coral Haven Residential Nursing Home
Blake Manor Nursing Home
Brampton Care Home
All residents and staff will be invited to consent in advance and then receive vaccination on the designated dates wherever possible.