Draft Athenry Local Area Plan goes on public display

The Draft Athenry Local Area Plan for 2023 – 2029 is now on public display.

The LAP is a land-use plan and overall strategy for the development of Athenry, to ensure the town is developed in a sustainable manner.

Several reports have also gone on public display – including a local transport plan, and a strategic flood risk assessment.

The draft local area plan and reports can be viewed online at Galway.ie, or at County Buildings, Athenry Library, or Athenry Area Office.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, July 7th.