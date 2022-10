Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dr, Ronan Glynn is set to be honoured at a civic reception at County Hall later today.

The Claregalway native will be recognised for his contribution as Deputy Chief Medical Officer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also set to be honoured at the event are the Galway All-Ireland Senior Ladies Camogie team and Lackagh Comhaltas Group.

The civic reception takes place at County Hall at 6 this evening.