10 September 2024

Dr Martin Daly cites need for ‘common sense’ as reason for going forward for Fianna Fáil candidacy

Ballygar GP Dr Martin Daly has cited the need for ‘common sense voices’ as one of his reasons for putting his name forward to represent Fianna Fáil for Roscommon-Galway.

The former president of the Irish Medical Organisation announced his intention at a party meeting in Roscommon town last night.

Dr Daly has been a member of Fianna Fáil for 30 years, and will go up against Senator Eugene Murphy at the party’s selection convention later this month.

Speaking to John Morley, Dr Daly explains why he has chosen now to put his name in the hat for the General Election:

