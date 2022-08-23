Dr Anne Hahessy issues assurances on patient treatment, refunds and records

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dr Anne Hahessy has issued a statement giving assurances to patients on their treatment, refunds and access to their records.

In correspondence to Galway Talks, the Oranmore orthodontist says she’s made the statement following commentary in the media, dental community and wider community.

She adds she worked hard to ensure continuity of patient care and advertised nationally – but there is a shortage of orthodontists in the country.

Dr Hahessy says the past 18 months have been very challenging for her from a health and well-being perspective in ways she could never have imagined.

She adds for the past 32 years in practice, her patients have been her priority.

But what of the ongoing uncertainty among patients with regards refunds, continued treatment and access to their records – with many feeling they’re being entirely left in the dark.

Dr. Hahessy acknowledges that communications to patients were not well managed.

But she says work has commenced on releasing patients files, and the plan is to have patient files provided within 40 days of receiving a request.

The statement adds that she gave an undertaking to give refunds to patients affected – but this is going to take time, and is being worked on in good faith, and patience is required.

Dr Hahessy says continued patient care remains her priority, and supportive colleagues have been in her practice last week and this week, attending to emergencies and patients at the end of treatment.

She concludes by saying she is very upset that she had to put patients in this position, but it came to the point where she had to prioritise her health – and she is now receiving treatment while colleagues, associates, family and friends work to support her business.

STATEMENT IN FULL

Oranmore, 23rd August 2022



Following on from commentary in the media, dental community, and socially I have been encouraged by supportive colleagues, friends, neighbours and family to clarify a number of points.



The past 18 months have been very challenging for me from a health and well-being perspective- life’s rug has been pulled from me in ways I could never have imagined.



For the past 32 years my patients have been my priority. Therefore, in recent times when I was unable to attend my practice I organised for colleagues from the orthodontic community to cover appointments for me.

There were times when no cover was available and I had to cancel patients. I worked hard to ensure continuity of patient care, I advertised nationally but there is a shortage of orthodontists in the country and so my recruitment initiatives were unsuccessful.



Regretfully it came to a point where I had to prioritise my health and as my health and well-being impacted my ability to practice I agreed with the Dental Council to stop practicing for an indefinite period of time. I still remain a registered orthodontist.



I acknowledge that communications to patients around this time were not well managed. In my communications I gave an undertaking to release patient files on receipt of written requests – work on this commenced over the weekend and the plan is to have patient files within 40 days of receiving the request ( as is required by law).

Coupled with this I gave an undertaking to give refunds to patients, this is going to take time and is being actively worked on in good faith, it will be addressed but patience will be required.



Continued patient care has always been my priority so again supportive colleagues have been in my practice last week and this week. They are attending to emergencies and patients who are at the end of treatment. As always treatment is by appointment only.



Issuing patient records, processing of refunds and efforts to get an Orthodontist into the practice continue to be worked on and I am hopeful that I can provide a solution soon.



After 32 years of practice I am very upset that I had to put my patients in the position where they had to find an alternative orthodontist but it came to the point where I had to prioritise my health.

I am currently receiving treatment while my colleagues, associates family and friends are working to support my business.