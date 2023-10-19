Galway Bay FM

19 October 2023

DPD’s Galway City fleet is now fully electric

DPD’s Galway city fleet of delivery vehicles are now 100 per cent electric, making Galway DPD’s second ‘green city’ in Ireland.

The Galway city depot is made up of 18 electric vehicles, delivering 650,000 parcels each year they’ll generate a saving of 180 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Last year, DPD replaced diesel in its heavy goods vehicles with hydrotreated vegetable oil, which they hope will reduce CO2 emissions by over 4,350 per year.

Stephen Tummon, Sustainabilty Programme Manager at DPD Ireland explains that the entire county will be electric in the next 2-4 years:

