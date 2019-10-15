Down Syndrome Ireland to open East Galway centre in Claregalway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Down Syndrome Ireland is to officially open its new Galway centre in Claregalway next month.

The centre is based at Cois Chláir and will accommodate over 60 percent of Galway members and their families.

A similar centre is already in operation in Moycullen which caters for west Galway.

The Claregalway base will deliver speech and language therapy as well as drama, music, cinema nights and various training courses.

It will be officially opened on November 10th

Chairperson of the Down Syndrome Galway East Committee, Gráinne Ní Allúin says the new centre will provide vital services – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…