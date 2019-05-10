Doughiska to get new open space amenity as part of major private development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major new mixed-use development on the east side of the city, which will include a public realm or open space amenity, is set to be built.

Evolution Asset Holdings Limited has secured planning permission for the major development in Doughiska.

The development will be carried out in a phased basis on lands located between Doughiska Road and the eastern approach dual carriageway and the junction of Sraith Fhada.

It will include 130 apartments with a lounge, foyer and meeting rooms with tennis courts at roof level.