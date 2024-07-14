Double win for West of Ireland Lotto players in Saturday night draw!

Share story:

Mayo player becomes 20th National Lottery millionaire of 2024

Celebrations in Galway after weekend player scoops €250,000 in Lotto Plus 2 draw

Lotto players in the West of Ireland are being urged to check their tickets carefully from Saturday night’s draw after not one, but two players scooped top prizes across two draws.

A Mayo player was the biggest winner of the night and took the title of 20th National Lottery millionaire of the year to date after winning the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The Mayo winner is also the 4th Lotto Plus 1 top prize winner of 2024 following wins by players in Limerick and Dublin (2).

The winning numbers in the Saturday 13th July Lotto Plus 1 draw were: 02, 06, 11, 24, 26, 31 and the bonus was 7.

The store location where the winning ticket was purchased will be announced on Tuesday 16th July.

A Lotto player in Galway is also certain to be celebrating today after winning the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw. The top prize winner purchased their winning ticket at Duggan Supermarkets on the Renmore Road on Wednesday 10th July.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Plus 2 draw were: 03, 06, 10, 19, 28, 33 and the bonus was 30.

National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said: “What a night it was for our players in the West of the country! While over 99,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws on Saturday night, two players in Mayo and Galway scooped the biggest prizes of the night in the Lotto Plus draws. A Mayo winner has become a millionaire after winning the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw while a Galway player won the top prize of €250,000 in the Lotto Plus 2 draw. We are advising all of our players who purchased tickets in both counties to carefully check their tickets today as two players now have tickets worth €1 million and €250,000 each.”

“The two top prize winners from Saturday night’s draw are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe. They should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to collect their prizes at Lottery Headquarters.”

As there was no outright winner of the €3,104,294 jackpot on offer in the 13th July draw, Wednesday’s jackpot is now set to roll towards an estimated €3.5 million.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.