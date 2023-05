Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Donkey Sanctuary Ireland has assisted 19 donkeys which were found abandoned in Galway.

One was discovered dead on arrival, while four others had to be euthanised on health and welfare grounds.

The charity’s director says this case of animal neglect in Galway takes its “sanctuaries to their absolute limit.”

Laura Foster says because the animals were abandoned for so long, it resulted in in-breeding: