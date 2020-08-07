DoneDeal to suspend dog sales due to increase in thefts according to Galway Councillor

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

National buy and sell website DoneDeal is to suspend dog sales on the platform due to the increase in dog thefts around the country.

That’s according to Galway County Councillor James Charity, who received the confirmation this afternoon.

According to a DoneDeal representative, the company has been working with animal welfare organisations and will temporarily suspend the dog section on the website in order to limit improper or illegal dog sales.

According to the buy and sell website, they’ll continue to introduce new measures towards increasing transparency and ensuring animal welfare.

Dog owners across Galway are being urged to remain vigilant as reports continue to emerge of homes targeted for theft.

