Donation to the Blood and Tissue Establishment Stem Cell Department at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Robbie O’Leary from Kinsale in Cork and his family have presented a cheque for over €16,000 to the Blood and Tissue Establishment Stem Cell Department at UHG.

Robbie received complex stem cell treatment in UHG in 2016 which involved harvesting, processing and reinfusion of stem cells and was also cared for by the Haematology Department at Cork University Hospital.

This July, Robbie walked the distance from UHG to CUH to raise funds for both hospitals.

In total Robbie walked 204km and raised in excess of €32,000 which he shared between the two hospitals.