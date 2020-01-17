Donagh Killilea to join Anne Rabbitte on Fianna Fáil Galway East ticket

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea is to join sitting TD Anne Rabbitte on the Fianna Fáil Galway East ticket.

The party has been deliberating for some time as to the merits of running two candidates in the 3 seat constituency where sitting TDs Ciaran Cannon and Seán Canney are fighting to retain their seats.

However, after meeting several possible candidates in the last few days Donagh Killilea has confirmed that he is being added to the contest.

He comes from a political dynasty with both his father and grandfather, both Mark Killilea, serving as TDs.

His father, who died last year, remains one of Galway’s best known and most colourful politicians, having served as a county councillor, Senator and MEP as well as a TD.

